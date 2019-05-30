Jamshedpur sign Francisco Medina Luna

Bengaluru, May 30: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC have signed Spanish midfielder Francisco Medina Luna, popularly known as Piti from Superleague Greek club PAS Lamia 1964 on a one-year deal.
The 38-year-old is the Miners' first new foreign recruit for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Piti has the experience of playing for almost 15 years in Spain for various clubs like Real Zaragoza, Ciudad Murcia, Hercules, Rayo Vallecano and Granada.
With 29 goals and 14 assists in 149 La Liga appearances, Piti comes to India with the pedigree of having successfully played in one of the world's top football leagues.
He has also played for Cypriot First Division club AEL Limassol and Superleague Greek outfit Athlitiki Enosi Larissa FC. The Spaniard is a proven set-piece specialist and has over 100 career goals to his name.
Primarily an attacking midfielder by trade, Piti can also operate on either wing, making him a versatile option at the front end of the pitch. At Jamshedpur, he will be joining the existing Spanish Armada, which includes Carlos Calvo, Tiri, Memo and Sergio Cidoncha.
"I'm extremely happy to sign for Jamshedpur FC. Ever since the ISL was formed, I always wanted to come to India and play football. I'm thankful to Jamshedpur FC for providing me with this opportunity and trusting in my abilities.
"I want to help the club grow and work with the Indian players and share my experience with them. I'm looking forward to visiting the city as I've heard a lot of good things about the facilities and the fans. I hope to bring them a lot of joy. Jam ke Khelo Jamshedpur," Piti told the official Jamshedpur website after putting pen to the paper.
Jamshedpur FC, who had the likes of Socceroos great Tim Cahill in the squad last season, failed to make it to the play-offs and will be eyeing a better show this time.
(Source: ISL Media)