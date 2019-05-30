Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jamshedpur sign Francisco Medina Luna

By
Francisco Medina Luna
Francisco Medina Luna is a welcome addition to Jamshedpur squad. Image: ISL Media

Bengaluru, May 30: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC have signed Spanish midfielder Francisco Medina Luna, popularly known as Piti from Superleague Greek club PAS Lamia 1964 on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old is the Miners' first new foreign recruit for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Piti has the experience of playing for almost 15 years in Spain for various clubs like Real Zaragoza, Ciudad Murcia, Hercules, Rayo Vallecano and Granada.

With 29 goals and 14 assists in 149 La Liga appearances, Piti comes to India with the pedigree of having successfully played in one of the world's top football leagues.

He has also played for Cypriot First Division club AEL Limassol and Superleague Greek outfit Athlitiki Enosi Larissa FC. The Spaniard is a proven set-piece specialist and has over 100 career goals to his name.

Primarily an attacking midfielder by trade, Piti can also operate on either wing, making him a versatile option at the front end of the pitch. At Jamshedpur, he will be joining the existing Spanish Armada, which includes Carlos Calvo, Tiri, Memo and Sergio Cidoncha.

"I'm extremely happy to sign for Jamshedpur FC. Ever since the ISL was formed, I always wanted to come to India and play football. I'm thankful to Jamshedpur FC for providing me with this opportunity and trusting in my abilities.

"I want to help the club grow and work with the Indian players and share my experience with them. I'm looking forward to visiting the city as I've heard a lot of good things about the facilities and the fans. I hope to bring them a lot of joy. Jam ke Khelo Jamshedpur," Piti told the official Jamshedpur website after putting pen to the paper.

Jamshedpur FC, who had the likes of Socceroos great Tim Cahill in the squad last season, failed to make it to the play-offs and will be eyeing a better show this time.

(Source: ISL Media)

More JAMSHEDPUR FC News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue