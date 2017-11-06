Jann Fiete Arp goal voted the best in FIFA U17 World Cup

Bengaluru, November 6: With a record 183 goals scored, selecting the best one at the FIFA U17-World Cup 2017 was not an easy process. But Jann Fiete Arp ended up as the winner.
Ultimately, it came down to FIFA.com's users - selecting from a shortlist of 10 - and the award went to Arp.
The highly rated Germany striker earned the nod for a wonderful effort in his team's 4-0 Round 16 victory over Colombia.
It showcased pace, power, persistence and, finally, a touch of panache as Arp closed down a defender and robbed him of possession before racing towards goal and dinking a delicate chip over the advancing keeper.
It was Arp's second of the match, and his fourth of a productive tournament that ended with him having scored five goals in as many appearances.
The 17-year-old has also maintained his fine form since returning from India, making two outings for Hamburg's first team - and scoring each time.
Second place in the Goal of the Tournament vote went to USA's Tim Weah for his stunning long-range strike against Paraguay, while Sergio Gomez's piledriver for Spain against Iran took third.