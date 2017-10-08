Javier Hernandez dismisses talks of move to Spain

Bengaluru, October 8: West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez is set to leave the club in January, just two months after his move the premier league side, according to reports.
Hernandez signed for West Ham from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen back in the summer for a fee of £16million and in these months of Ham's struggling period have already scored three goals under Slaven Bilic.
However, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, the former Manchester United player is looking a route of exit from the club, likely to Sevilla or Valencia in a bid to save his personal relationship with his Spanish partner.
Chicharito's previous relationship with his former partner Lucia Villalon reportedly ended after the striker decided to move to Germany for Bayer. Due to distance and not getting closer to his partner allegedly caused the breakup.
However, the striker now does not want to repeat the same mistake again and reportedly wants to settle in Spain, to be closer to his current partner, Spanish actress Andrea Duro to maintain the relationship.
The Mexican all-time top scorer allegedly has instructed his agent to seal the move in January, however, the Spanish clubs are yet to discuss a possible deal with the 29-year-old.
But pouring cold water on all the speculation, Hernandez recently confirmed his loyalty to the Hammers yesterday and said via his official Twitter account: "That's a lie! I'm very happy at West Ham!! #COYI."
After the speculation, the London based club's fans literally went mad on social media and some of the fans even claimed the incident something similar to their ex-star Dimitri Payet's force move to Marseille last season.
However, after their new star signing's social media announcement it can likely be assumed that the Mexican forward will not pack his bag to Spain but will fight for his club this season who are currently in 15th place with seven points from Seven matches.