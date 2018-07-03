Jerome Boateng loses suitors after Germany debacle

Bengaluru, July 3: With all the buzz around his probable transfer to the Premier League, Jerome Boateng will seemingly stay put at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
According to a report by Suddeutsche Zeitung, there seems to be no club currently interested in paying what Die Roten want for the center-back, especially after a horrific time with Germany in the World Cup, as the defending champions bowed out of the Group Stages.
Boateng’s time on the sidelines and a slight dip in form made Bayern think about the defender’s role in the team and also put a €50-60 million market price for him. Manchester United were in pole position to sign the German, but somehow made the wise decision to analyse his World Cup performance. Jose Mourinho has now dropped interest in Boateng, with AC Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci being his prime target.
However, new Bayern coach Niko Kovac will be more than happy to see one of his most experienced center-backs at his disposal. Boateng has been limited to 82 appearances over the past three years due to injuries, and his most recent World Cup performance did little to raise his value.
At his introductory press conference, Kovac said, “I already had a Boateng in Frankfurt. As happy as I was in Frankfurt with Kevin-Prince, so happy I am now about Jerome.”
The Bayern defender played in only two of Germany’s three group stage matches, missing out the crucial decider against South Korea due to his red card suspension. The Berlin-born defender has admitted he is considering a move abroad, while Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that his club would be willing to sell the player only for a good offer.
With Boateng on board, Bayern will have a list of top defenders at their disposal with Mats Hummels, Nicklas Sule, and youngster Lars Lukas Mai for the upcoming season.
