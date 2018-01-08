Jese Rodriguez set to return to hometown club Las Palmas

Bengaluru, January 8: On-loan Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez is closing in on a move to hometown club Las Palmas to end his nightmare spell in the Premier League with stoke City.
Rodriguez has seen his big move to England turn sour after struggling to make an impact at Stoke this season. The former Real Madrid star found it difficult to adapt to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.
And his situation took a turn for the worse last year when his baby son was born four months premature and suffered serious complications.
Jese was forced to make regular trips back to Spain as tiny Nyan fought for life, with it emerging his lungs had not fully developed before he was born.
The toddler is still in need of lengthy care and medical attention - leaving Jese pining for a move back to Spain to be closer to his family.
It is understood Stoke had given the green light for him to leave in the transfer window before the decision to sack manager Mark Hughes on Saturday (January 6).
And the 24-year-old now appears to be a long way down the line to agreeing a move back to Gran Canaria, where his son lives.
Spanish media house AS say it is likely a loan deal will be agreed between Las Palmas and Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season for the forward.
Stoke had signed the player on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but have indicated they would be happy to end it early.
That would leave PSG free to agree a similar short-term deal with Las Palmas, with the striker looking to make a more long-term decision in the summer.
Las Palmas are hoping to make an announcement next week about the deal, with coach Paco Jemez only seeking the assurance that Jese would be committed to the club for the remainder of the season.