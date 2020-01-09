Jesse Lingard offered to AC Milan: Will it be a good move for him?

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is on the lookout for a move away from the club and his agent Mino Raiola has offered him to AC Milan, according to Italian outlet Sport Italia.
The English midfielder has recently changed his agent to Raiola who doesn't have a good relationship with the Old Trafford hierarchy and this now led to speculation over a January exit.
The English midfielder went the whole of 2019 without scoring or assisting a Premier League goal. The only goal he scored last year was against Astana in the Europa League.
Certainly, his future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation in recent weeks. Several reports recently has suggested that he has been offered to Leicester with a £45m bid in exchange for Maddison - who has been and remains, one of United's long term transfer targets.
Although Leicester has shrugged off the idea but it has provided Lingard with a good idea about his future. And Raiola reportedly has acknowledged the fact and is now looking for a move for his client.
The 27-year-old has been offered to AC Milan however it will be interesting to see if the Italian giants are really interested.
Why United should let go Lingard?
Lingard is still a key member of the squad who has performed well for Manchester United in previous seasons. It helped him secure him a big contract recently with him earning a reported £150k per week. But given his performance in last one year and recently, surely the player does not hold the aura to be a Manchester United player. The midfielder although recently has shared that he is facing some personal challenges within his family but the pressure of donning the United shirt is huge. The constant criticism seemed to have affected his game and he looks a completely different player now than before.
United are currently in a transition period under Solskjaer and although Lingard understands the ethos of the club, the key to the dressing room's unity and he is not the level or prospect United should stick with right now. The player surely needs some moment of the limelight and a move outside England could fetch him his old confidence and form back.
Two former United players Smalling and Lukaku have been benefitted using the same method and with Raiola at the control, Lingard may get the same opportunity which would surely be good for him as well United. Raiola is said to have maintained a good relationship with the Milan outfit and also with several sides in Italy, hence a move outside Italy right now can't be ruled out.
United's midfield, however, is already severely short of players and losing Lingard could be disturbing to the club at this part of the season. But if they can land one or two names in January, surely losing the English international won't affect them.