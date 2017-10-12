Joe Allen to be assessed on injury picked up on international duty

Bengaluru, October 12: Stoke City sweat over the availability of midfielder Joe Allen after he picked up an injury while on international duty with Wales.
The Stoke midfielder is currently being assessed for suspected concussion by Potters medical after he collided with the Republic of Ireland's David Meyler during their 1-0 defeat against Ireland.
He had to be substituted in the first half for the incident and as there have been suggestions that he suffered a concussion, now according to Football Association rules he is not allowed to play until six days after the incident.
The FA and Premier League have newly toughened up the rules regarding players returning to business after sustaining head injuries, which indicates Allen may well not feature at the Etihad.
Also, the recoup from the concussion cant be made via any blood test or proofs as in such incident assessments can only be made on the basis of history and examination. However, the Potters are hopeful that the injury is not severe and the midfielder can be available for the clash in this week.
Stoke assistant Mark Bowen told the club website: "We haven't seen him today (Tuesday) because he only arrived back home late last night, and we wanted to give him the next 48 hours to make sure he is ready to come in on Thursday.
"We didn't see any real need to get him in this morning, so fingers crossed he is OK and available for the game on Saturday.
"There is protocol to follow with injuries of this nature, which we will, of course, follow - the doctor will go around later today to see him, but he will come back in on Thursday and we will assess him then."
The Potters have made a decent start to the 2017/18 season and currently sit 13th. They will now travel to Etihad on Saturday (October 14) to play a high flying City side who have won six, drawn one, and currently top of the table after seven matches.