Joe Hart may quit Premier League for MLS

Bengaluru, February 26: Burnley and England shot-stopper Joe Hart is reportedly looking at the possibilities to substitute Premier League with Major League Soccer after struggling to regain his place in the Burnley side.
Hart joined Burnley only this Summer after Clarets boss Sean Dyche chose to sign him due to injury crisis with his two first-choice shot-stoppers. The 31-year-old has had a profound time in his new jersey playing 19 appearances.
However, following Burnley's boxing day 5-1 defeat to Everton and first-choice Heaton, returning to the line-up, the former England number 1 has struggled to regain a place again.
Burnley have been unbeaten in eight league games since Heaton in the line-up, winning five of them and conceding just seven goals and this has left Hart well out of the first team picture.
Moreover, with second choice Nick Pope also getting fully recovered from the injury, there is a concern of Hart being demoted as the third choice in the squad.
In this situation, the showstoppers name has been apparently thrown into the MLS mix who reportedly has been approached by a number of clubs from the US.
MLS franchise Columbus Crew are said to be among the clubs most interested in the keeper. The American side is apparently looking at Hart as their next season's prime recoup as a replacement of their current No 1. Zack Steffen, who will join Manchester City in the summer.
However, still, there is no hurry for them to sign a replacement as the transfer window in MLS does not shut until May. Hart as of late has endured a huge downturn in his career, having lost his place as No 1 for both England and former club Man City.
He was dumped by Pep Guardiola when he took over at the Etihad Stadium and was later loaned to Torino and West Ham before relocating to Burnley in a permanent deal.