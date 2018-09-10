John Terry makes top four Premier League prediction

Bengaluru, September 10: With the Premier League season on in full swing, former Chelsea legend John Terry has made his prediction about the top four in the Premier League this season. The former Chelsea captain has given his vote to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to finish in the top three positions. But, the English footballer has not given any prediction about the winner of the Premier League in this season.
"My top three for this season will be decided between City, Liverpool and Chelsea," John Terry told the Daily Mail. "That leaves United and Spurs fighting for fourth.", he added.
According to Terry, there will be a strong contest between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to get into the last spot of top four in the Premier League this season. Interestingly, Terry has not even reckoned the name of Chelsea's arch rival Arsenal in this top four prediction.
The Gunners did not have the best start in this season's Premier League campaign as they were defeated by Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening two fixtures. But, they have made a comeback from there to get two consecutive victories against West Ham United and Cardiff City. The new manager of Arsenal, Unai Emery is trying to settle down in the Premier League. Arsenal have good squad depth and in the later stage they might also be there in the top four race.
Tottenham got a great victory at Old Trafford two weeks back against Manchester United. Meanwhile, United lost to Brighton and Hove Albion this season. In contrast, Tottenham have won 3 out of their 4 matches in the Premier League so far. But Terry still kept Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at the same position in his top four prediction. It might be due to his faith in Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho or it is because of the rivalry between two London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
But, as we all know, English Premier League is full of surprise packages, so, it is really difficult to predict the top four in the league so early in the season.