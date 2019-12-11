Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sampaoli steps down as Santos coach

By Joe Wright
Jorge Sampaoli
Palmeiras are reportedly already in talks with Jorge Sampaoli, who has left his post at Santos.

Sao Paulo, December 11: Jorge Sampaoli has stepped down as head coach of Santos, the Brazilian club have confirmed.

Santos said in a statement that Sampaoli, whose contract was due to expire at the end of 2020, tendered his resignation at a meeting on Monday.

The former Argentina and Sevilla boss took charge last December and secured a second-place finish in the 2019 Brasileirao, 16 points behind champions Flamengo.

The 59-year-old has been speculatively linked with the vacant head coach position at Arsenal but reports in Brazil say he has already entered talks with Palmeiras, who finished third in the table.

Racing are also said to be interested in Sampaoli, who won the Copa America with Chile in 2015.

More JORGE SAMPAOLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Most profit-making teams
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue