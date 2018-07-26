Jorginho helping Chelsea teammates adapt to Maurizio Sarri's playing style: Marcos Alonso

Kolkata, July 26: Chelsea's latest signing Jorginho is making extra effort in helping his other Blues team-mates adapt to new boss Maurizio Sarri's method, says defender Marcos Alonso.
Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as the manager and brought his Napoli midfielder Jorginho along with him in the club.
Both Sarri and Conte's approach to the game is different. Conte used to put more work on the team's defensive sides while Sarri is just the opposite.
The Italian is known for his beautiful and attacking football and Chelsea players are having difficulty to adapt to his game-plan.
And Jorginho is now putting extra work with his other team-mates at the training ground to make them understand Sarri's method more clearly.
Jorginho has played three seasons under Sarri at Napoli and certainly, the player has a clear idea of what the Italian boss actually demands.
Main things to take from this first half:— Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) July 23, 2018
1. Callum Hudson-Odoi is absolutely incredible at football. Better than Messi.
2. Jorginho is absolutely remarkable with his feet. Prime Zidane.
3. We need to sell Morata at Half-Time. Spanish Heskey.
4. Sarriball is off and running. pic.twitter.com/jbe3JsLVa4
"He is used to playing this way, and he is going to be a great help for everybody. He is giving us tips to get used to this way of playing," Alonso told the club's website.
"He moves very well on the pitch, he plays with confidence, and since day one, he has looked good."
Alonso also hinted that Sarri is also set to ditch the famous three at the back system, which Conte deployed during his two-season stay.
"We are working on a new formation, a new style that he is asking of us. He wants us to press high, he wants the team to be together, to have possession of the ball.
"For a week, we have been training very hard and trying to learn new things.
"We are having fun. The atmosphere in the changing room is very good. The mood is fantastic and we are working very well."
Chelsea played their first match under Sarri against Australian side Perth Glory in a pre-season game at Australia and during the game, the 26-year-old impressed everyone the most.
In his first 10 minutes in a Chelsea shirt, Jorginho averaged a pass every 18 seconds.— bet365 (@bet365) July 23, 2018
Sarri-ball. pic.twitter.com/KIWpMCSqCK
The Italian deep-lying playmaker only played 45 minutes and still registered an unbelievable stat. The midfielder completed an astonishing 98 passes during his debut against Perth Glory, means he averaged a completed pass every 27 seconds.
Blues were victorious in the game thanks to a goal by Pedro.