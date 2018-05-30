Football

Jorginho agent claims Manchester City have made offer

Posted By:
Jorginho, Napoli midfielder
Jorginho, Napoli midfielder

Naples, May 30: Napoli have received an official bid from Manchester City for midfielder Jorginho, according to the player's agent.

The Italy international has been heavily tipped to join the Premier League champions in the transfer window, although Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be providing competition.

A report from Calcio Napoli 24 on Wednesday claimed City have agreed a deal with the 26-year-old that could cost the club as much as €50million.

Joao Santos claims an offer has been made to Napoli and admits it would be hard to turn down City's advances.

"I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "We're waiting for their response. I don't think they have rejected offers.

"If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything.

"Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe."

Jorginho has established himself as one of Serie A's finest midfielders since signing from Verona in 2014.

He made 33 Serie A appearances in 2017-18, scoring twice.

Jorginho's agent Santos further told Calcio Napoli: "I don't know if the negotiations between Napoli and City for Jorginho have moved forward. I'm not a part of that, so you'll have to ask Napoli.

"Chelsea are an important and interesting club, like Barcelona and Real Madrid, but they've never contacted me.

"I'll be in Italy this week. In the transfer market things can mature in 15 hours or in 15 days."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue