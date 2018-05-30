Jorginho agent claims Manchester City have made offer

Naples, May 30: Napoli have received an official bid from Manchester City for midfielder Jorginho, according to the player's agent.
The Italy international has been heavily tipped to join the Premier League champions in the transfer window, although Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be providing competition.
A report from Calcio Napoli 24 on Wednesday claimed City have agreed a deal with the 26-year-old that could cost the club as much as €50million.
Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Jorginho of €4.5m-per-year. City and Napoli could strike a deal at €47-48m with bonuses taking it up to €50m.— City Watch (@City_Watch) May 30, 2018
Joao Santos claims an offer has been made to Napoli and admits it would be hard to turn down City's advances.
"I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "We're waiting for their response. I don't think they have rejected offers.
"If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything.
"Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe."
Keep your eyes on Jorginho. The middle of it all. pic.twitter.com/quyuY2j9oN— The City Center (@The_City_Center) May 27, 2018
Jorginho has established himself as one of Serie A's finest midfielders since signing from Verona in 2014.
He made 33 Serie A appearances in 2017-18, scoring twice.
Jorginho's agent Santos further told Calcio Napoli: "I don't know if the negotiations between Napoli and City for Jorginho have moved forward. I'm not a part of that, so you'll have to ask Napoli.
"Chelsea are an important and interesting club, like Barcelona and Real Madrid, but they've never contacted me.
"I'll be in Italy this week. In the transfer market things can mature in 15 hours or in 15 days."
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.