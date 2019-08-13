Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Argentina World Cup winner Jose Luis Brown dies aged 62

By
Jose Luis Brown
The scorer of Argentina's first goal in their 1986 World Cup triumph over West Germany, Jose Luis Brown, has passed away.

Buenos Aires, August 13: Argentina World Cup winner Jose Luis Brown has died at the age of 62.

The former La Albiceleste defender had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

Brown, who was nicknamed 'Tata' throughout his career, made 36 appearances for his country, the most famous of which came in the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico.

Brown scored his side's first goal against West Germany, setting them on their way to a 3-2 win.

He dislocated his shoulder late in the match but refused to be substituted – a move that cemented his place in Argentinian football folklore.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs WI: 3rd ODI: Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue