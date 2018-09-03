Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Jose Mourinho dedicates win to Ed Woodward after plane protest

Posted By: OPTA
Manchester United executive Ed Woodward (left) in the stands
Manchester United executive Ed Woodward (left) in the stands

Burnley, September 3: Jose Mourinho appeared to dedicate Manchester United's win over Burnley to Ed Woodward after fans protested against the executive vice-chairman before the match.

United bounced back from defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham with a deserved 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, Romelu Lukaku scoring both goals for the visitors.

A group of fans paid for a plane to fly over the ground bearing a banner that read 'Ed Woodward A Specialist In Failure' before kick-off, while the visiting fans showed their support for the under-fire Mourinho by chanting his name for much of the contest.

The plane protest underlined the fact that a number of fans are siding with the manager following a tense transfer window in which several Mourinho targets were said to have been vetoed by Woodward,

When asked for his response to the banner, however, Mourinho offered an amusing response.

"I am not looking to the sky unless I am asking the guy for help!" he told a news conference. "I didn't see planes but Ed Woodward won 2-0 this afternoon."

United deserved to win what proved to be an eventful game on Sunday (September 2), with Paul Pogba missing a penalty and Marcus Rashford earning a straight red card in the space of two second-half minutes.

Burnley battled for a way back into the match but could not avoid a third straight league defeat, which came at the end of a week when they knocked out of the Europa League play-offs by Olympiacos.

"Disappointment is quickly thought about in the same process as the reality," manager Sean Dyche reflected to BBC Sport. "Manchester United are a very good side. They started hard and fast with the ball and defended strong.

"Sometimes there is balance to the disappointment. We got about them; the goal on half-time is a sickener for us. I thought Lukaku was excellent. It's a strange one because we come out of a useful period for experience but a tough period."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: TNO 1 - 0 SPA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue