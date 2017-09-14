Jose Mourinho hints at a new position for new signing Victor Lindelof

Old Trafford, Sep 14: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested his new signing Victor Lindelof can be the key to success in the Premier League, particularly against ultra-defensive opponents and claimed that the Swedish can be moulded into a new position in the Premier League.
Lindelof who was signed from Benfica this summer for £32 million watched all the Premier League games from the stands till now.
Following an uneasy pre-season and starting the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid last week, Lindelof was overlooked to make the bench for United's first four matches as manager Mourinho went with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly as his first choice centre-backs with Chris Smalling named on the bench.
However, the defender made his first start for United in over a month in the 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday night and following the match, Mourinho suggested the 23-year-old could return to the bench for the Premier League visit of Everton on Sunday as well as in next Wednesday's Carabao Cup third round tie against Championship side Burton Albion giving hope to the defender who is adapting his game in English condition.
The Portuguese manager also suggested Lindelof's creativity with the ball and passing ability will be immensely helpful in the current condition of the Premier League where most mid table teams are playing defensive football and operating Lindelof in a three man defence or in the midfield could become vital in breaking down the opponents defensive wall.
"If Lindelof has to play in the Premier League I have no problem with that," said Mourinho.
"Can he make a mistake that comes with adapting to the nature of the Premier League? I think he can.
"But the nature of the Premier League is also changing and we need defenders who can play, who can come into the midfield bringing the ball because it’s becoming really defensive and we’re going to face many teams with five in the back and two or three in front."
"Victor of all our defenders is probably the one to bring more quality when he attacks the midfield."