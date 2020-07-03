Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The man on the pitch is the assistant referee – Mourinho laments VAR after Bramall Lane controversy

By Patric Ridge

Sheffield, July 3: Jose Mourinho believes the referee on the pitch is now merely an assistant to the VAR official after Tottenham had a goal contentiously disallowed in a defeat to Sheffield United.

Harry Kane thought he had equalised for Spurs a minute after Sander Berge had opened the scoring at Bramall Lane, only for his strike to be ruled out following a VAR check.

Lucas Moura was penalised by VAR official Michael Oliver for handball, even though he was tripped onto the ball by a United player.

Spurs' misery was compounded after the interval – Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie making it 3-0 to United before Kane tucked in a late consolation, his 199th club goal.

In his post-match news conference, Mourinho revealed his concern that the referees off the pitch are now more powerful than the officials on it.

"I think I cannot say what I feel. It's not the referee anymore," Mourinho said.

"The man on the pitch is the assistant referee, The man and lady with the flags are now the assistants of the assistant referees.

"The referee should be the man on the pitch. We are going into a direction which is really bad for what is a beautiful game."

Mourinho, however, insisted his side needed to be more resilient after their stroke of bad luck – Spurs controlled much of the possession in the second half, yet hardly threatened Dean Henderson's goal until Kane scored in the final minute of normal time.

"We have to do better," Mourinho added.

"We have to be mentally stronger to cope with what happened in the game. We cannot mentally die after Michael Oliver's decision.

"I know it's difficult to take, In the second half we had ball but we didn't have chances to change the game."

More JOSE MOURINHO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 1 - 0 GTF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue