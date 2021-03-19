Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham aet (3-2 agg): Mourinho's sorry Spurs dumped out by Orsic hat-trick

By Guy Atkinson

London, March 19: Tottenham were dumped out of the Europa League as Mislav Orsic's stunning hat-trick sealed a remarkable 3-0 win for Dinamo Zagreb to heap pressure on Jose Mourinho.

Spurs held a 2-0 aggregate advantage ahead of the second leg in Croatia thanks to Harry Kane's brace last week, but they suffered a spectacular collapse against a side whose coach, Zoran Mamic, resigned on Monday after he was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for fraud.

Orsic's first came shortly after the hour mark courtesy of a fine strike from outside the penalty area and the Croatia international forced extra time with a cool finish in the 82nd minute.

His best was yet to come, though, the striker scoring a glorious solo goal after 106 minutes to seal Dinamo's progression to the quarter-finals and leave Mourinho with some tough questions to answer.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India draws level with England
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 19, 2021, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 19, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More