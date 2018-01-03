Jose Mourinho targets Lucas Moura and Toni Kroos for summer transfer

Bengaluru, January 3: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted he could add to his squad this month, but also admitted he may have to be patient and wait until the summer.
The Red Devils won their first league game in four at Everton on New Year’s Day with strikes from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.
Mourinho’s men impressed at Goodison Park despite a long list of absentees including Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick.
The United boss refused to deny talks of any Old Trafford incoming this month, despite the difficulties of big money moves halfway through the campaign.
Mourinho told Sky Sports: “I don't know about transfers.
"In this moment we are in trouble, in two to three weeks time maybe we recover and we breathe in a different way, can we improve now or do we wait until the summer? I cannot say.
“If somebody comes, welcome. If nobody comes, we are going to fight with the players we have.”
United have been linked with a host of stars this month as Mourinho looks to close the gap on runaway leaders and local rivals Manchester City.
Real Madrid playmaker and long-term Manchester United target Toni Kroos could leave Spain to allow the Champions League holders to help fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes claimed he was close to landing the German international in 2013 and if reports are to be believed, Mourinho is working on this dream deal.
The future on Henrikh Mkhitaryan has become uncertain after a string of poor performances this season and could be moved on to allow Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario to move to Old Trafford.
PSG winger Lucas Moura is the latest, with reports claiming United are in talks with the French outfit about bringing the winger to England.
Sir Alex Ferguson refused to meet the asking price set by São Paulo for the 26-year-old Brazilian in 2013 before PSG shelled out £38million to land him ahead of the Premier League side.