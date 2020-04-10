Football
Mata praises 'great player' Sancho amid Man Utd links

By Dejan Kalinic
Jadon Sancho
Amid links to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho was praised by midfielder Juan Mata.

London, April 10: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata labelled Jadon Sancho a "great player" amid talk the Borussia Dortmund attacker could join the club.

Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move to the Premier League after starring for Dortmund during the past two seasons.

Appearing on Instagram Live, Mata was asked about the England international, who is said to be a target for United.

Man Utd confident of signing Sancho if they qualify for Champions League

"What do you want me to say?" he said.

"We all know that he's a great player. He's having a fantastic season at Borussia, but you know it's not my responsibility to speak about those things.

"Of course I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that."

Sancho had scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi dismisses Inter transfer rumours
Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
