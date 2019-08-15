Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

What a story – Klopp hails Adrian after Super Cup heroics

By Opta
Adrian made the only save from Tammy Abraham in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win
Adrian made the only save from Tammy Abraham in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win

Istanbul, August 15: Jurgen Klopp was delighted for Adrian after the goalkeeper's heroics helped Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea.

Adrian made the only save from Tammy Abraham in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after the Premier League giants drew 2-2 in Istanbul on Wednesday (August 14).

With star goalkeeper Alisson injured, Adrian was making his first start for Liverpool and the Spaniard stepped up – much to the delight of Klopp.

"Adriaaaan! Like Rocky," the Liverpool manager told BT Sport, referencing the famous boxing films starring Sylvester Stallone. "What a story. He kept his nerves together.

"He's loud in the dressing room already. I don't think he's won a lot in his life so it's good for him to win it.

"He made some unbelievable saves, both keepers did, so I'm really happy for him."

Liverpool fell behind to an Olivier Giroud goal before Sadio Mane's brace had them ahead in extra time.

However, Jorginho's 101st-minute spot-kick brought Chelsea level, leading to the penalty shoot-out.

"It was a very difficult game for both teams. It was all about winning it and we did that in the end," Klopp said.

"Nobody in the stadium wanted extra time, it was a killer. I'm not sure about the penalty but who cares now.

"We started well then dropped off. We could talk about football but it's too late now. We had to fight and the boys did."

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue