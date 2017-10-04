Jurgen Klopp rejected two amazing defenders in summer

Bengaluru, October 4: Liverpool’s defensive display has gone from bad to worse this season for which the club officials and the manager Jurgen Klopp have been highly criticised by the pundits and the fans.
Recent reports suggest that Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Davinson Sanchez and Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer as they were busy in the chase for Virgil van Dijk.
With the current defensive crisis at Anfield, this report will not please the management as the fans are clearly frustrated with the club's recriutment policy.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp failed to rectify his side's defensive problems during the transfer window and to add fuel over fire, his backline have already been guilty of several errors this season.
The German spent the majority of the closed-season trying to seal a deal for Southampton's centre-half Van Dijk but ultimately failed to land him either after the Saints refused to sell and reported the Reds to the Premier League for allegedly tapping-up.
Reports in the Netherlands’ newspaper De Telegraaf claimed he turned his nose up at the opportunity to sign two others defenders.
Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez, who joined Tottenham in August for £42million, was the first he turned down the chance to bring to Anfield.
The fans will have every reason to be furious with Klopp to discover further claims he also dismissed the idea of completing a move to bring Napoli star Koulibaly to Merseyside.
The Senegalese international was offered to Liverpool for £57million which is a lesser amount than Klopp was willing to pay for Van Dijk. It is a major surprise why he refused to pay that amount for someone like Koulibaly who is proven at the highest level.
The decision not to sign Sanchez and Koulibaly will no doubt cause further frustration among Liverpool followers as the club continue to fare miserably in defence.