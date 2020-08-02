Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus 1-3 Roma: Perotti double ends champions' home run ahead of crucial Lyon tie

By Peter Hanson

Turin, August 2: Diego Perotti scored twice and set up another as Roma ended Juventus' long unbeaten home Serie A run with a 3-1 win just six days before the Bianconeri's crucial Champions League tie with Lyon.

Results | Points Table

Gonzalo Higuain had put Juve in front in Saturday's Serie A finale but Perotti set up Nikola Kalinic's equaliser and put Roma ahead from the penalty spot before half-time at the Allianz Stadium.

The winger gave fifth-placed Roma a cushion early in the second half as Juventus succumbed to a first home Serie A defeat since a 1-0 reverse to Napoli in April 2018 – a run of 39 games.

1
2021429

It means champions Juve, who rested several players including Cristiano Ronaldo, finish the campaign with back-to-back losses before aiming to overturn a last-16 deficit against Ligue 1 Lyon.

Higuain turned in from close range just six minutes in after pouncing on Adrien Rabiot's flick from Federico Bernardeschi's corner.

Juve were undone by a corner themselves, though, as Kalinic nonchalantly converted Perotti's delivery.

Gianluca Frabotta - making a first Juve appearance - dragged wide, while fellow youngster Riccardo Calafiori rifled home at the other end, only for the ball to have gone out of play from the preceding corner.

Calafiori then drew the foul from Danilo for Perotti's penalty to find the bottom-right corner and put Roma ahead.

Perotti stretched the lead seven minutes into the second half, sweeping home inside the area – via a deflection off Merih Demiral – after collecting Nicolo Zaniolo's perfectly weighted pass.

Aaron Ramsey hit the post with a sweet effort and Higuain nearly found the bottom-left corner with a 20-yard strike.

But Roma had other chances themselves, with Davide Zappacosta shooting narrowly wide and Wojciech Szczesny made a couple of decent saves as Juve faltered before a huge Champions League showdown.

What does it mean? Juve out of form for Lyon

That Juve ultimately cantered to a ninth straight title and still only finished one point above Inter tells a story about a side who won the trophy but have often underwhelmed this term.

Maurizio Sarri's men won just two of their final eight games and significant improvement is needed if they are to get past Lyon and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Perotti perfect

It was a fine outing for Perotti, whose corner – while poorly defended by Juve – was there to be attacked. His cool penalty then preceded more calm for his third goal, which was set up by the equally classy Zaniolo.

Danil-woe for Juve

There were several poor performers for Juve but full-back Danilo typified a shoddy outing, giving away the penalty for Roma to move ahead and generally being given a torrid time by Perotti.

What's next?

All eyes are on the Champions League and Lyon for Juve now, while Roma have a one-legged tie in the last 16 of the Europa League against Sevilla to prepare for.

More SERIE A News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NAP 3 - 1 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue