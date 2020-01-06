Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus 4-0 Cagliari: Ronaldo gets 2020 started in style with second-half hat-trick

By Patric Ridge
Ronaldo - cropped

Turin, Jan 6: Cristiano Ronaldo got his 2020 up and running with a hat-trick as Ragnar Klavan's error helped gift Juventus a 4-0 win over Cagliari, sending the champions back above Inter at the Serie A summit.

Serie A Results | Serie A Points Table

Despite a dominant first-half display, Juve - who were defeated by Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana in their final match of 2019 - were unable to find a way through before Klavan's calamity.

Milan 0-0 Sampdoria: Ibrahimovic returns as sub in drab draw

But once presented with a clear chance, Ronaldo made no mistake, keeping his composure to beat Robin Olsen, who was beaten again by the former Real Madrid star from the spot in the 67th minute.

1
2021227

Ronaldo's penalty came after Giovanni Simeone almost snatched an equaliser against the run of play, but a strike from substitute Gonzalo Higuain and a composed third from Ronaldo comfortably ensured Juve made it 30 consecutive home league matches without defeat.

Having kept out an Aaron Ramsey volley, Olsen pulled off a fantastic from Ronaldo's 30th-minute header, although any goal from that attack would have been subject to a VAR check for offside.

Olsen was beaten with 10 minutes of the first half remaining, only for Merih Demiral's header to clatter the crossbar.

Yet Cagliari's run ran out four minutes after the restart - Ronaldo latching onto Klavan's dreadful pass before coolly rounding Olsen and drilling home.

Klavan's day nearly turned from bad to worse a few moments later, as Olsen's save from Paulo Dybala's strike deflected towards goal off the hapless defender, but Cagliari's goalkeeper sparred him further embarrassment.

Simeone's header against the crossbar offered Juve a warning, though Cagliari's hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Ronaldo slotted in from the spot after Marko Rog upended Dybala.

Juve were not finished, though, and less than a minute after Higuain's low effort spun in off Klavan, Ronaldo was on hand to slide in his third and complete the rout.

Cagliari's was Joao Pedro denied a stoppage-time consolation by the left upright.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ACM 0 - 0 SAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue