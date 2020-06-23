Football
Juventus agree Arthur deal with Barcelona

By

Bengaluru, June 23: Barcelona midfielder Arthur is headed to join Serie A giants Juventus as according to reports Juventus have agreed a deal to sign the midfielder.

Barca's Arthur has to be 'convinced' about Juve move – Paratici

Sky reported Juventus have agreed to sign Arthur for 80m euros.

Despite reports stating that the midfielder last month didn’t want to leave the Spanish giants, the deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

The club has offered the 23-year-old player an increase in salary, compared to his deal with Barcelona.

According the Sky Sports, Juve manager Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around Arthur, like he did with Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

Talks are also in progress for Miralem Pjanic, but the clubs haven’t been able to come to an agreement on the value of the player.

Source: juvefc website

Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 22:47 [IST]
