Juventus complete Kulusevski swoop in deal potentially worth €44m

By Tom Webber
Dejan Kulusevski

Turin, January 3: Juventus have completed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for an initial €35million and allowed him to remain on loan at Parma.

Sweden international Kulusevski has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract and the fee for his arrival could increase by a further €9m in bonuses.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Atalanta from Brommapojkarna in 2016 and made three first-team appearances before being sent on loan to Parma for the 2019-20 season.

Kulusevski has impressed at the Ennio Tardini, scoring four goals and supplying seven assists in 17 league appearances, and he will remain there until the end of the campaign, as per a fresh agreement with Juve.

The arrival of Kulusevski may pave the way for Emre Can to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season, should he not depart in January.

Germany international Can has only featured seven times for Juve this season and has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
