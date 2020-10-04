Juventus confirm signing of Udinese midfielder Mandragora

Turin, October 4: Juventus confirmed the signing of Rolando Mandragora for €10.7million, but the midfielder will remain at Udinese on loan.
The one-time Italy international left Juve on a permanent deal in 2018 and has since become a regular at Udinese.
But the Serie A champions confirmed the signing of Mandragora on Saturday, although the 23-year-old will stay in Udine.
The fee will be paid across two seasons, with Mandragora – who has signed a contract with Juve until 2025 – staying on loan at Udinese for 2020-21.
Udinese also hold an option to extend that loan through 2021-22.
While the loan is free, Juventus said Udinese may receive bonuses up to €6m.
Mandragora has been sidelined since June after suffering a knee injury.