Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Juventus Aims To Challenge For Scudetto In Upcoming Match Against Inter Milan Igor Tudor expresses confidence in Juventus' ability to challenge for the Serie A title as they prepare to face Inter. The match is crucial for both teams' early season ambitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus are gearing up for a crucial Serie A clash against Inter at Allianz Stadium. Igor Tudor, Juventus' manager, believes his team can compete for the Scudetto this season. Juventus have started strong, winning their first two league matches. Tudor took over from Thiago Motta in March and aims to lead Juventus to their first title since 2019-20.

Tudor guided Juventus to a top-four finish last season, securing a Champions League spot. Now, he is focused on winning the Serie A title. According to Opta's supercomputer, Juventus have a 13.1% chance of lifting their 37th Serie A trophy. Inter, Napoli, and Roma are seen as stronger contenders with higher probabilities.

Inter's coach Cristian Chivu is preparing his team for a challenging match after their unexpected 2-1 loss to Udinese. This defeat marked Inter's earliest loss in a Serie A season since 2018-19. Despite this setback, Chivu remains optimistic about his team's potential and emphasises the importance of mental clarity over pressure.

Dusan Vlahovic has been impressive for Juventus, scoring in Serbia's World Cup qualifier against Latvia during the international break. He aims to continue his scoring streak in Serie A after netting against Parma and Genoa. Vlahovic has scored twice in his last three league games against Inter.

Marcus Thuram has made a strong start for Inter, scoring twice in their opening-day victory over Torino. Although he didn't score against Udinese, Thuram excelled with four completed dribbles and eight aerial duels won. His performance will be crucial for Inter as they face Juventus.

Historical Context and Match Prediction

Juventus have historically dominated Inter in Serie A, winning 88 times against them. They have not lost in 11 of their last 12 home games against Inter at Allianz Stadium. The Opta supercomputer predicts a draw for this match, supported by recent encounters between the teams ending similarly.

Juventus could achieve clean sheets in their first three Serie A games for two consecutive seasons if they win against Inter. Meanwhile, Inter risk losing two of their first three matches for the first time since 2011-12 after their defeat to Udinese.

Lautaro Martinez hopes to make an impact for Inter but has struggled against Juventus in the past, scoring only twice in 14 league appearances against them. His goal-scoring ratio is lower only against Genoa among teams he has faced multiple times.

The Opta win probability suggests a closely contested match with Juventus having a 34.7% chance of winning, while Inter have a slightly higher probability at 35.5%. The likelihood of a draw stands at 29.8%, indicating an evenly matched encounter between these Italian giants.