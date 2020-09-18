Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus confirm Higuain exit amid Inter Miami links

By Dejan Kalinic
Gonzalo Higuain
Linked with a move to Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain's Juventus exit has been confirmed.

Milan, September 18: Juventus confirmed the termination of Gonzalo Higuain's contract in a move that will cost the Serie A champions €18.3million.

Higuain, 32, arrived at Juve from Napoli in 2016 and won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies with the club.

The forward, who spent 2018-19 on loan at Milan and Chelsea, scored 66 goals in 148 games for Juve.

Linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, Higuain's departure from Juve was confirmed on Thursday, with the former Argentina international having been contracted until 2021.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces the mutual termination of the contract with the player Gonzalo Gerardo Higuain," a statement read.

"This operation generates a negative economic effect of approximately €18.3million on the 2019-2020 financial year due to the residual value write-down of the registration rights of the player."

Higuain has been heavily linked with a switch to David Beckham's Inter Miami in MLS, where former Juve team-mate Blaise Matuidi calls home.

More GONZALO HIGUAIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MAR 0 - 2 STE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More