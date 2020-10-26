Football
Juventus 1-1 Hellas Verona: Kulusevski salvages a point for below-par Bianconeri

By Guy Atkinson
Dejan Kulusevski
Juventus have now gone two Serie A games without a win as they were held at home by a spirited Hellas Verona side.

Turin, October 26: Dejan Kulusevski spared Juventus from their first Serie A defeat of the season as his late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Andrea Pirlo's side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Crotone last time out and looked like they would be on the end of an even worse result when Andrea Favilli put the visitors ahead after an hour.

Substitute Kulusevski had other ideas, though, cutting in from the right to score his second goal for the club following his arrival from Atalanta during the off-season 13 minutes from time.

1
2137407

The result moves Juve up to fifth - three points behind leaders Milan, who have played a game fewer - while Verona remain in eighth.

Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
