Juventus join Milan in the race to sign Fabinho

Bengaluru, November 19: Italian Serie A champions Juventus will go head-to-head with with their rivals AC Milan for Liverpool star Fabinho, according to reports in Italy.
The Brazilian moved to Anfield in the summer from Monaco as part of a deal that could eventually be worth more than £40m. But, the 25-year-old has failed to nail down regular first-team football with suggestions he may not even last a full season in England.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to give Fabinho time to adjust to the frenetic pace of the Premier League. However, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita returning to full fitness, he could find himself back on the bench once again.
Milan fancy taking the industrious defensive midfielder on loan in January after losing Lucas Biglia for four months with a calf injury. Meanwhile, latest reports in Italy suggest that Juventus are also ready to step in if Liverpool are prepared to do business during the winter window.
Fabinho is happy to fight for his place and is desperate to make an impact on Merseyside.
He said: “The moment is good, being called has helped too. So I'm very happy, I hope I can keep it.
"I know the rate here is very high, you have to always try to keep a good performance, and in our team we have a lot of options in the midfield.
"Of course it's not possible to be always called, but whenever the coach needs me I want to be ready for it."
But all that could change if the Turin giants' interest becomes genuine and they offer Fabinho a chance to win the Serie A title, and staying in the Champions League.
The Old Lady are being touted as one of the favourites for the Champions League this season with the kind of form they are in and also due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Fabinho might not be able to resist the temptation.