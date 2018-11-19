Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Juventus join Milan in the race to sign Fabinho

By
Fabinho has rarely played for Liverpool since his move from Monaco
Fabinho has rarely played for Liverpool since his move from Monaco

Bengaluru, November 19: Italian Serie A champions Juventus will go head-to-head with with their rivals AC Milan for Liverpool star Fabinho, according to reports in Italy.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield in the summer from Monaco as part of a deal that could eventually be worth more than £40m. But, the 25-year-old has failed to nail down regular first-team football with suggestions he may not even last a full season in England.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to give Fabinho time to adjust to the frenetic pace of the Premier League. However, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita returning to full fitness, he could find himself back on the bench once again.

Milan fancy taking the industrious defensive midfielder on loan in January after losing Lucas Biglia for four months with a calf injury. Meanwhile, latest reports in Italy suggest that Juventus are also ready to step in if Liverpool are prepared to do business during the winter window.

Fabinho is happy to fight for his place and is desperate to make an impact on Merseyside.

He said: “The moment is good, being called has helped too. So I'm very happy, I hope I can keep it.

"I know the rate here is very high, you have to always try to keep a good performance, and in our team we have a lot of options in the midfield.

"Of course it's not possible to be always called, but whenever the coach needs me I want to be ready for it."

But all that could change if the Turin giants' interest becomes genuine and they offer Fabinho a chance to win the Serie A title, and staying in the Champions League.

The Old Lady are being touted as one of the favourites for the Champions League this season with the kind of form they are in and also due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Fabinho might not be able to resist the temptation.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue