Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juve-bound Kulusevski compared to Robben by Sweden boss

By Sacha Pisani

Stockholm, April 15: Sweden head coach Janne Andersson compared Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski to Dutch great Arjen Robben.

Kulusevski is set to join Serie A champions Juve permanently at the end of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 season after signing a four-and-a-half-year contract in January.

The 19-year-old Sweden international has remained on loan at Parma, where he was sent by Atalanta at the start of the campaign.

Andersson heaped praise on the highly rated midfielder – who was signed by Juve for an initial €35million – likening him to former Bayern Munich star Robben.

"Considering his pace, his ball control and his finishing, I see him as similar to Robben," Andersson told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Andersson added: "Dejan hasn't been with us for long, but has already shown he has great potential.

"He works hard and is very quick. If he continues like this, he will be in the Sweden squad for many years to come. A coach always appreciates a player who can take on multiple roles and it'll be very interesting to see his tactical evolution. As things stand now, I think he's perfect as a winger.

"Kulusevski really lives for football and puts the work in. If I need to find a reason for his rapid ascent, that would be it. He's still young, but I hope he is ready for Juventus. As a national team coach, you always want your players in the top teams and I think he can really grow in Juve's current system.

"Italian football is an excellent place to learn about football in all its forms. In Sweden, we do learn about tactics quite young and that helps provide the foundations."

More DEJAN KULUSEVSKI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue