Juventus looking for a possible replacement for Sandro

Kolkata, November 23: Juventus are looking for a possible replacement for left-back Alex Sandro after the defender rejected new contract proposals from the Old Lady.
The 27-year-old has a contract with the side till 2020. However to prolong his stay, the Turin-based side reportedly arranged an improved deal. But, with the player reportedly demanding a £4.4m-a-year deal to extend his stay at Italy beyond the contract, discussions reportedly has broken down.
As per reports, Juventus are now thinking about offloading the player in the summer of 2019 to cash on him if no settlement is reached and Barcelona’s Jordi Alba, Real Madrid’s Marcelo and Benfica’s Grimaldo are the preferred options for Juventus.
Sandro has established himself as one of the most good players in Europe and for the last one year has been continuously approached by top sides like Paris Saint-German, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
His stand-off with Juventus will surely see other clubs trying to lure him.
Alex Sandro has refused to sign a contract extension at Juventus after they turned down a €60m offer from Chelsea for him in 2016. With his contract ending in 2020, Juve would be forced to sell him at a reduced price if he doesn't renew before summer.— Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) November 21, 2018
pic.twitter.com/wnES81wWsh
Adding fuel to the fire, Sandro recently said that he is willing to play at Premier League at one point of time. The Brazilian suggested that though as of now he is happy being at Juventus, he can't rule out a move to England in future.
🎙️ |— Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) November 20, 2018
Alex Sandro in a presser while on international duty:
"I'd like to play in the Premier League one day. I'm not thinking of it now. I'm happy at the club & the league in which I'm currently playing in. Right now my desire is to continue where I am because I'm really happy." pic.twitter.com/BMzYsaRt2X
Sandro has played over 130 matches for Juventus since joining them from Porto in 2015 and won three league titles.