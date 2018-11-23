Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Juventus looking for a possible replacement for Sandro

By
Alex Sandro
Juventus are looking for a possible replacement of left-back Alex Sandro

Kolkata, November 23: Juventus are looking for a possible replacement for left-back Alex Sandro after the defender rejected new contract proposals from the Old Lady.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the side till 2020. However to prolong his stay, the Turin-based side reportedly arranged an improved deal. But, with the player reportedly demanding a £4.4m-a-year deal to extend his stay at Italy beyond the contract, discussions reportedly has broken down.

As per reports, Juventus are now thinking about offloading the player in the summer of 2019 to cash on him if no settlement is reached and Barcelona’s Jordi Alba, Real Madrid’s Marcelo and Benfica’s Grimaldo are the preferred options for Juventus.

Sandro has established himself as one of the most good players in Europe and for the last one year has been continuously approached by top sides like Paris Saint-German, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

His stand-off with Juventus will surely see other clubs trying to lure him.


Adding fuel to the fire, Sandro recently said that he is willing to play at Premier League at one point of time. The Brazilian suggested that though as of now he is happy being at Juventus, he can't rule out a move to England in future.

Sandro has played over 130 matches for Juventus since joining them from Porto in 2015 and won three league titles.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue