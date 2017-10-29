Juventus and Manchester United target Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes

Bengaluru, October 29: Italian champions Juventus are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Portugal international Andre Gomes from Barcelona.
Barcelona are willing to let the Portuguese midfielder leave after a pretty average debut season at the Nou Camp. After Manchester United and Spurs showing interest in the 24-year-old ex-Valencia midfielder, Juventus are now said to have now entered the race.
The £45million signing has made just 17 Liga starts last season and has struggled to adapt to life in Catalonia.
Sport say that agent Jorge Mendes has several clubs interested in signing his client. With age on his side and a pretty good record at Valencia before his move to Barcelona, the interest the Portuguese is getting is hardly a surprise.
And, Juventus are believed to have moved to the front of the queue, with the possibility of an initial loan deal with an option to buy.
The report says that Barcelona will not accept an offer of less than £26million. However, that amount should not be a problem for either Juventus or Manchester United.
Gomes is yet to make an impact under Barca boss Ernesto Valverde and has made just two league starts this season but he is believed to be keen on proving himself at Camp Nou.
Ernesto Valverde has preferred using Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in midfield. And, summer signing Paulinho also appears ahead of Gomes in the pecking order following his good start to life at the club.
Gomes, 24, has still got a lot of time to resurrect his career but he has to choose his next move wisely. Juventus seem to be a better destination for the Portuguese given the way Max Allegri’s side play. He might find it hard to adjust to the pace of the Premier League but could do well at Juventus in Serie A.