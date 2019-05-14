Juventus meet with Alexis Sanchez's agent; other Serie A sides also interested

Bengaluru, May 14: Manchester United are set to have one of their most crucial transfer seasons this Summer and it could see them offloading some of their poor performers.
Leading the departure line is believed to be their highest earner - Alexis Sanchez, who has had a season to forgot this term.
The Chilean last year in January completed a controversial move to Old Trafford in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. However, the hyped move has not lived up to the potential yet as since arriving at Manchester the player has only managed to score five goals assisting nine while losing his starting spot.
The former Arsenal winger struggled under previous Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho and has not exactly redeemed himself under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Chilean international was pecking down the order at the start of the Norwegian's reign but got his opportunity once the likes of Martial, Lingard got injured. However, during the break, the attacker again failed to grab the limelight.
According to Corriere di Torino, Fabio Paratici has met Alexis Sanchez's agent few weeks ago, Juventus are interested in signing the Chilean striker. pic.twitter.com/1NjYtI7joZ— Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) May 12, 2019
Moreover, with the new manager looking to rebuild the squad with his own players, Sanchez now reportedly has been clearly told that he is longer a part of the plans going forward.
The Red Devils now want to offload the player next year in a bid to reduce the wage and apparently his agent, Fernando Felicevich has acknowledged the fact and is now intensively looking for a buyer for his player in Italy.
Latest reports have suggested that Serie A giants, Juventus have reportedly met with the 30-year-old's agent and have held primary talks over a Summer signing.
It is understood that the Italian winners could be involved in a swap deal with Paulo Dybala who apparently is not happy with manager Max Allegri and is looking for a way out of Turin.
However, apparently, Juventus are not the only sides who have been offered Sanchez's signature. The Bianoceri are believed to be one of many meetings the agent has had with clubs over the past few weeks. The agent is reportedly in Italy to discuss the potential transfer of his client with not only Juventus but also Inter Milan, as well as Napoli, AC Milan and Roma.
Though, if any of these clubs do make an offer for him, it will almost surely be on regulated terms to those he is on at Old Trafford.
The player earns around £505,000 on a weekly basis and it is unlikely any of the clubs would offer him such a package. However, one thing is for sure, the attacker is clearly keen on a move and his agent is doing his bit to get the ball rolling.
A return to Italy is top in Sanchez's priority list because of his previous track record over there. He enjoyed some of the best forms of his career as a youngster with Serie A side Udinese between 2006 and 2011 where he netted 21 goals along with 20 assists before making a move to Barcelona.