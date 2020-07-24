Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus are 'physically and mentally tired', says Sarri

By Dejan Kalinic

Udine (Italy), July 24: Maurizio Sarri believes Juventus are "physically and mentally tired" after falling to a surprise loss to Udinese on Thursday (July 23).

After Matthijs de Ligt put Juve on track to seal the Serie A title, relegation-threatened Udinese fought back.

Ilija Nestorovski equalised before Seko Fofana scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner, leaving Juve six points clear with three games remaining.

Sarri lamented his side's fatigue amid a busy run of fixtures, after their sixth game already this month.

"In this period, we are physically and mentally tired, and it is a problem common to all," the Juventus head coach said.

"For this reason, being aggressive is something more tiring and, therefore, now what matters most is order, because the inertia of a game changes very easily.

"It is difficult to keep it throughout the match and sometimes, like today, we lose it."

Juve will instead get a chance to secure a ninth straight Serie A title when they host Sampdoria on Sunday (July 26).

Sarri said his focus was entirely on that clash, not next month's Champions League meeting with Lyon.

"At the moment I am not thinking about the Champions League, in my mind there is only Sampdoria and Sunday's match," he said.

"We have to be on the ball and then we'll think about the cup."

More JUVENTUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LAZ 2 - 1 CAG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue