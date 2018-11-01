Juventus ready to move for Ronaldo's former teammate James

Bengaluru, November 1: Serie A giants Juventus are being linked with a shock move to snatch James Rodriguez from Bayern Munich in January.
The Italian giants are looking to bolster their creative options as they look to continue their domination of Serie A this season. They are also keen on the UEFA Champions League trophy this campaign and therefore looking to strengthen as much as they can.
Now it has been claimed they are looking to snap up playmaker Rodriguez and re-unite him with his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
The German media have claimed Colombia star Rodriguez is looking to get a move away from Bayern in the Janaury transfer window.
The 27-year-old is in his second season on loan with the Bundesliga giants from Real, but it appears he is not as settled as he was last year. And agent Jorge Mendes is said to be looking at a way to engineer a move away from the Allianz Arena mid-season, either back to Spain or abroad.
Mendes is understood to have offered Rodriguez to Juventus in the past without success, but the story claims the Italian side are now more interested in getting a deal done. And having been a key player in Ronaldo's shock move to Turin last summer, Mendes is ideally placed to secure another big-money international transfer.
But whether there is enough time to make the decisions needed to sanction such a transfer mid-season is open to question.
Bayern are understood to be far from keen to allow the playmaker to leave in January, especially when they do not have another player in line to take his place.
Juventus themselves have a host of attacking midfielders in their squad, so if they want to get a deal done it is likely they would have to let at least one of those leave.