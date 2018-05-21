Juventus target Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin

Bengaluru, May 21: Arsenal star defender Hector Bellerin is wanted by Juventus this summer but only if his £50million asking price is reduced by Arsenal.
The Spanish full-back has had an inconsistent season for the Gunners, and has struggled to find his best form.
The North Londoners are going through a huge transition, with a new boss to be appointed after Arsene Wenger's exit. And Juventus are looking to snap-up the right-back, after renewing interest following a pursuit last summer.
The 23-year-old was also wanted by old club Barcelona, but the Catalans are not as keen as they were back then.
According to the Express, the Gunners could now be willing to listen to offers for Bellerin after being frustrated due to his lack of consistency.
But the Italian giants are reluctant to pay the £50m asking fee, and want it reduced by a significant amount.
Arsenal are looking to rebuild during the summer, with Mikel Arteta set to become their new manager in a few weeks at most.
Bellerin is set to head to the World Cup this summer, with the Spain squad due to be announced on Monday.
The Spanish international joined Arsenal in the summer of 2011 and has been heavily linked with a possible transfer to Barcelona in recent seasons.
The 23-year-old Bellerin joined Arsenal in 2011 having spent eight years in Barcelona’s academy.
The Spaniard had previously stated his love for the Catalan giants by saying: “The team are always going to be in my heart.”
Since joining the Gunners, the right-back has made 170 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.
He has won the FA Cup twice in his time at Arsenal, and the possible signing of his countryman Arteta could convince him to stay beyond this summer.
Arsenal massively need reinforcements in the summer especially in defence and we have to wait and see how they react in the summer.
Sven Mislintat and Ivan Gazidis are both working on transfers even though the successor of Wenger has not been announced yet.
With Europa League football at the club next season, the job of Arsenal will be pretty hard to say the least.
