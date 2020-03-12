Juventus target Tottenham star Harry Kane

Bengaluru, March 12: It has been a season to forget for Spurs and things are getting worse and worse for the north London giants. They were knocked out from the Champions League on Tuesday night at the hands of German side RB Leipzig.
Meanwhile, they are sitting eighth in the Premier League table while also being ousted from both domestic competitions in England. And, to make things worse, reports in England claim that Spurs superstar forward Harry Kane is being eyed by Italian giants Juventus in a mega summer move.
Kane, who is right now sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, is rumoured to be considering his future at Tottenham due to various reasons. He was not happy with the club's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino who was very close to the 26-year-old.
Jose Mourinho's brand of football is thought to be another reason of Kane's discontent at the club and missing out on Champions League qualification could prove to be the last straw for the England skipper.
In the last few years, Kane has proven the world that he is among the very best centre-forwards of the game. The 26-year-old has truly included himself in the elite bracket of strikers like Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski.
And, a player of his quality and calibre certainly deserves a bigger club that Spurs. He has tried everything he could to elevate Spurs' status in England and Europe but at 26 years of age, it won't be wrong from his point of view to consider his future as he certainly deserves more.
Juventus would be a big upgrade for Kane from Spurs and he could make the serial Serie A champions a lot stronger and complete.
Juventus arguably have the strongest and deepest squad in the whole Europe right now but they are still chasing their first Champions League since 1996. Since then, they finished runners-up in five occasions and two of them has been in the last decade.
From the kind of transfers Juventus have made in the past few years, it is pretty much evident that they are desperate to clinch their third Champions League title and have a near-perfect squad to achieve that. However, they could still do with a better centre-forward and Kane is one of the best in the world.
Paulo Dybala is more of a creative forward while Gonzalo Higuain is well past his prime. Kane, therefore, would be a welcome addition to the Old Lady and could help them end their long wait for the biggest trophy in European football.