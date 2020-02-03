Juventus want Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, why they must forget this deal

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Juventus are said to preparing a mammoth £150 million move for Liverpool defensive man-mountain Virgil van Dijk in the summer. The Dutch national team's skipper has truly transformed the Liverpool defence since his then world-record move to Liverpool back in the winter transfer window of 2018.
He has been the biggest reason for the transformation of Liverpool which is now the champion of Europe also of the world, and the club is now looking really close to becoming the champion of England after 30 long years.
Juventus has been very ambitious in the last few transfer windows in order to win their third Champions League title in their history. They have enjoyed a strong dominance in Italian football in this decade but have been unable to win then biggest silverware in European football. The Old Lady finished runners up twice in the last decade and have done everything in their powers to ensure that they finish the season as the European champions but to no avail.
The serial champions of Europe signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 but the 5-time Champions League winner could not make much of a difference in their fortunes. And now they are targeting the best defender in Europe to ensure that their long wait for the Champions League finally comes to an end. But, it seems like a very unrealistic target.
Liverpool are currently the best team in the world and could be very well one of the most dominant sides football has ever seen. They won the Champions League last season and won the FIFA Club World Cup this campaign. The Reds are going to be crowned as the Premier League champions at the end of the campaign and are very much in the race to retain their European crown as well. It seems very unrealistic at such a time that one of Liverpool's best players will move away from the club for a new challenge.
With someone like Jurgen Klopp in charge of the club and the fans loving him, Virgil van Dijk looks like at a club where he is a perfect fit. He is loved and admired by the fans as well as the manager. Juventus may be a great club with a lot of history but when Liverpool are looking in a strong place to dominate England and Europe for many years to come, it looks a bit over-ambitious to target one of their key players and Juventus must shift their focus elsewhere.