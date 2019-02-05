Juventus plot return of Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Bengaluru, February 5: Juventus target the return of Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba as the Italian champions reportedly want to pair the Frenchman with Aaron Ramsey in their midfield next season.
The French World Cup winner is a revitalised man at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho was axed in December.
The 25-year-old looked set to depart Old Trafford after a number of rows with the Portuguese coach, but has returned to top form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
However, reports in Italy claim the Serie A giants still intend to try and bring the ace back to Turin and are plotting a huge swoop this summer.
Several reports in Italy have claimed that the Juventus hierarchy are desperate to continuing bolstering Max Allegri’s squad and have made their former star the No.1 target.
They have already secured the services of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman due to join as a Bosman at the end of the campaign when his contract at the Emirates expires.
However, Juve boss Allegri recently attempted to dampen expectations of signing Pogba.
He admitted: “It's very difficult to see him at Juventus again.”
Pogba came through the ranks at United, but left on a free transfer for Juventus in 2012 before re-joining the Red Devils in an £89m deal two-and-a-half years ago.
The superstar has been one of the most pivotal men for Solskjaer since the Norwegian took charge and embarked on a eight-match unbeaten run.
The Red Devils had won eight on the spin until they drew with Burnley last week and Pogba says he and his team-mates took their foot off the gas against the Clarets and failed to start with the right intensity.
The Red Devils also managed to squeeze a win against Leicester City on in the weekend as Marcus Rashford struck the only goal in the game.