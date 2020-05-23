K League 1: Suwon Bluewings up and running with win at last

Incheon, May 23: Suwon Bluewings got their first points of the K League 1 season as they held out for a 1-0 victory over Incheon United.
Lee Lim-saeng's side had been on a five-match losing run in all competitions stretching back to September, having surrendered a two-goal lead against Ulsan Hyundai last week.
A penalty from Yeom Ki-hun just past the hour mark was enough to end that streak and give Suwon their first three points of 2020.
Sangju Sangmu made it two wins in a row as they held out for a 1-0 victory against Gwangju.
Kang Sang-woo's deflected effort after just five minutes was enough to sink Gwangju and lift the hosts into eighth.
There were nine minutes of injury time at the end of the second half after Kim Hyo-gi required lengthy treatment, having seemingly been knocked unconscious after colliding with Sangju goalkeeper Hwang Byeong-geun.
Earlier, Gangwon and Seongnam played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Gangneung Stadium.
Ko Moo-yeol put the home side ahead after 17 minutes, but Kwon Soon-hyung levelled 11 minutes after half-time with his first goal since joining Seongnam from Jeju United.