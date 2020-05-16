Football
K League 1: Veldwijk's last-gasp winner spares Jeonbuk blushes

By Peter Hanson

North Jeolla, May 16: Lars Veldwijk struck a last-gasp winner as Jeonbuk Motors survived a scare at K League 1 new boys Busan lPark in a 2-1 win.

In just the second weekend of action as South Korea's domestic season returned amid the coronavirus pandemic it looked as though Jeonbuk were heading for a frustrating draw on Saturday.

But substitute Veldwijk outmuscled Yun Suk-young, whose slack defending was punished with a drilled, close-range finish from Han Kyo-won's cross in injury time.

In a frantic match, Hong Jeong-ho's glancing header from Son Jun-ho's free-kick had Jeonbuk in front and Cho Kyu-sung hit the post with the goal gaping, which would have doubled their lead before the break.

Busan were handed a lifeline in the second half when Lee Dong-jun was tripped by Kim Jin-su inside the box. It was difficult to decipher from television replays whether the full-back got a touch on the ball but referee Kim Hee-gon decided to stick with his original decision after a VAR check.

Romulo coolly rolled in the leveller from the penalty spot before Kim Byung-oh had a moment of woe when he missed a sitter shortly after as Busan found some momentum.

And Jeonbuk made it two wins from two to start their campaign thanks to Veldwijk's late intervention.

Daegu fell behind before earning a 1-1 draw at home to Pohang Steelers.

Aleksandar Palocevic timed his run well to slot home Song Min-kyu's cutback shortly before half-time for his second goal in as many weeks.

But Edgar Silva's powerful header midway through the second half earned a share of the spoils.

Sangju Sangmu are up and running for the campaign after a 2-0 triumph over Gangwon.

Kang Sang-woo's 22nd-minute penalty had the home side in front and Moon Seon-min's goal on the counter 12 minutes from time saw Sangmu make amends for a 4-0 loss at Ulsan last weekend.

Read more about: football jeonbuk motors k league
Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2020

