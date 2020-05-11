Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

K League: Jeonbuk match-winner Lee happy just to be playing

By
Lee Dong Gook
Lee Dong Gook is happy just to be playing football. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 11: Jeonbuk Motors' veteran striker Lee Dong Gook is happy just to be playing after football all over the world was brought to a grinding halt by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 41-year-old came off the bench and scored Jeonbuk Motors' winning goal in the Korean League (K League) lung opener against Suwon Bluewings.

K League got off to a delayed start of almost two-and-a-half months, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is played behind closed doors with many restrictions in place.

Coronavirus in sport: K League kicks off without fans

Lee glanced Son Jun-Ho's corner beyond No Dong-Geon six minutes from time to give as K League champions Jeonbuk began their title defence on a winning note at the World Cup Stadium in Jeonju.

"I'm just thankful and happy that we've begun our season. I'm grateful that I'm playing these matches at all," Lee was quoted as saying by the AFC Media Channel.

The beginning of K League 2020 season marks an end to almost two-and-a-half months of non action due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus with football being put on hold all over the globe from mid March.

No contacts, fine for spitting! K League to start with many innovations

Though the match at Jeonju was played in front of empty stands, it did not deter Lee's enthusiasm as he became the oldest player to score in the Korean League (K League), but he was candid while admittting that records does not matter during the age of COVID-19

"I won't even think about my stats this year. We had a man advantage, and it was late enough in the match that I felt we just needed one goal to win. We had practiced similar plays on set-pieces, and we got the result we wanted."

More JEONBUK MOTORS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue