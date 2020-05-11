K League: Jeonbuk match-winner Lee happy just to be playing

Bengaluru, May 11: Jeonbuk Motors' veteran striker Lee Dong Gook is happy just to be playing after football all over the world was brought to a grinding halt by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 41-year-old came off the bench and scored Jeonbuk Motors' winning goal in the Korean League (K League) lung opener against Suwon Bluewings.
K League got off to a delayed start of almost two-and-a-half months, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is played behind closed doors with many restrictions in place.
Lee glanced Son Jun-Ho's corner beyond No Dong-Geon six minutes from time to give as K League champions Jeonbuk began their title defence on a winning note at the World Cup Stadium in Jeonju.
"I'm just thankful and happy that we've begun our season. I'm grateful that I'm playing these matches at all," Lee was quoted as saying by the AFC Media Channel.
The beginning of K League 2020 season marks an end to almost two-and-a-half months of non action due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus with football being put on hold all over the globe from mid March.
Though the match at Jeonju was played in front of empty stands, it did not deter Lee's enthusiasm as he became the oldest player to score in the Korean League (K League), but he was candid while admittting that records does not matter during the age of COVID-19
"I won't even think about my stats this year. We had a man advantage, and it was late enough in the match that I felt we just needed one goal to win. We had practiced similar plays on set-pieces, and we got the result we wanted."