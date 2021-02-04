Kabak, Mandzukic, Odegaard - Five cost effective winter signings in 2020-21

Bengaluru, Feb. 4: The January transfer window has now closed and this term, the market was comparatively quiet compared to previous seasons.
Most of the teams were forced to be crafty with their cash as they bolstered their side for the final few months of the campaign. Some of them made plenty of loan moves and snapped up players on short-term deals while there were also some permanent transfers that have somewhat gone under the radar.
Here we have enlisted five such names who fit the above profile and could evolve as the right candidates retrieving their respective team's performance for the remainder of the campaign.
1. Ozan Kabak - Liverpool (Loan)
Jurgen Klopp waited till the deadline to bolster his defence with the arrival of the Turkish centre-back from Schalke on loan. The youngster has been rated one of the most promising defenders of Bundesliga and is now all set to be involved in the first team promptly. Kabak will need to hit the ground running with Matip joining Van Dijk and Gomez on the sidelines.
2. Papu Gomez - Sevilla (€6million)
One of the most important players in the resurgence of Atalanta over the last couple of years, the 32-year-old's time in Italy came to a sad end after reportedly falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini. But their loss could be the La Liga side's gain who are playing some beautiful football at the moment. Gomez's inclusion may as well see them rise a level higher.
3. Mario Mandzukic- AC Milan (Free)
After the successful addition of Ibrahimovic, Milan have gambled on yet another veteran and roped in Mario Mandzukic on a free deal. A player with a winning pedigree, the Croatian could well be the perfect partner to guide Milan to a better height.
4. Martin Odegaard - Arsenal (Loan)
With Mesut Ozil departing, Mikel Arteta swooped for Real Madrid's attacking midfielder to fill the gap. He arrives with sky-high potential but fans may have to be patient before seeing him regularly in the first team.
5. Arkadiusz Milik - Marseille (Loan)
Milik was allowed to leave on loan having been an outcast under Gattuso. It could be the best thing for him at the moment as the Ligue 1 side has been desperate to reinforce its attack while more regular minutes could help Milik growing his lost confidence back.