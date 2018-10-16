Football

Kaka tips bright future for Paqueta after Milan agreement

Milan, October 16: AC Milan great Kaka has predicted a bright future for Lucas Paqueta as the Flamengo star looks set to move to San Siro.

General manager Leonardo revealed the Serie A side have a "basic agreement" with Flamengo to bring highly rated attacking midfielder Paqueta to Milan in January.

The 21-year-old – who is set to join Milan in a reported €35million deal – has also been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kaka discussed Paqueta and tried to play down the hype surrounding the two-time Brazil international.

"He's a player who has a bright future ahead of him," Kaka – who won the Champions League and Serie A with Milan – told Milan TV.

"He's already been called up to the Brazilian national team, but it's better for him that we don't make comparisons.

"I've seen so many of them in recent days, with me, with Pato, with Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo… with all the Brazilians who have been part of Milan's history.

"We need to avoid these comparisons so he can come here and play calmly and peacefully. I'm confident."

