Kamara secures Fulham exit

By Opta
AboubakarKamara - cropped

London, January 31: Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has joined Turkish Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal is subject to international clearance and brings a turbulent chapter to an end at Craven Cottage.

Kamara, who scored five goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this term, became involved in an on-field spat with team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic over which of them would take a penalty during last month's Premier League match against Huddersfield Town.

Jonas Lossl saved Kamara's spot-kick and, although Mitrovic spared his blushes by scoring a stoppage-time winner, manager Claudio Ranieri was critical after the match and accused the 23-year-old forward of showing disrespect.

Last week, Kamara was suspended by Fulham pending the outcome of an internal investigation, amid reports he was arrested following an incident at the club's training ground.

He leaves a relegation battle in west London for a Malatyaspor, who lie third in Turkey's top flight after 19 matches of a 34-match campaign.

    Read more about: football fulham transfer news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
