Karius eager to cut short loan and return to Germany

Bengaluru, March 21: Besiktas loanee Loris Karius has asked parent club, Liverpool, to intervene and end his nightmare loan spell in Turkey after just half a season.
Karius signed a two-year loan deal with the Turkish side last summer, hoping to resurrect his career after the disastrous Champions League final when he made two unusual errors in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.
Sadly, his form has not gone up yet. He has been heavily criticised by supporters, and recently his manager Senol Gunes also slamming the player insisted that he was only picking him because there is no alternative and he 'lacks motivation'.
In addition, Karius is also involved in a dispute with the Black Eagles over a backlog of unpaid wages. Now according to reports, the 25-year-old has been left displeased with the situation and has taken matters into his own hands by requesting that parent club Liverpool end his spell in Istanbul early.
Besiktas are contracted to pay £15m for Karius after the loan spell is up in 2020, however looking at the circumstances it doesn't seem like something they'll be willing to do now. Besiktas are believed to have already started looking for a replacement keeper, with Fulham stopper Fabri suggested as an option. Liverpool, are not likely to call up the player mid-season but could conclude the matter only in Summer.
Loris Karius has asked Liverpool to terminate his contract with Besiktas after being unhappy with the Turkish side who hasn’t paid his wages in 4 months. Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt & Fortuna Dusseldorf are interested in his services. pic.twitter.com/RjPgEkEguo— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 20, 2019
Thought the German shot-stopper doesn't seem to have a future with the Premier league side, there are reports that he is not short of potential offers. The former Mainz keeper is again looking to return to his native Germany this summer with Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Dusseldorf reportedly keen to bring him back to the Bundesliga.
Karius has made 27 appearances for Besiktas since heading to Turkey last summer. But, with only six clean sheets in Turkey and so many off-field perplexities, his new career away from the Premier League certainly has proven to be difficult.