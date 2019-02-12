Kasper could leave Leicester City, says Peter Schmeichel

Bengaluru, February 12: Former Premier League goalkeeper turned football pundit Peter Schmeichel has said that his son Kasper could quit Leicester because he is not happy under boss Claude Puel.
The Foxes are desperate to keep the keeper Schmeichel who joined the club in 2011 and helped them to win the Premier League title in 2016.
That historic title win will forever be remembered as one of the biggest underdog stories in world football and Schmeichel was a key figure in that.
However, Manchester United legend Peter, father of Kasper, told the media: "Leicester City are a really good football club.
"They’ve got good players they just don’t have the manager who can get the best out of them.
"Once they get everything sorted out — and I leave it to you to interpret what that means — you’ll see Leicester maybe in fifth to eighth place where they belong."
Denmark No. 1 Schmeichel has been linked with Roma and Chelsea in the past. But his father added: "Of course he wants to challenge himself like any other player.
"But I don’t think he wants to go to Europe.
"I think he loves England too much, I think he likes the Premier League too much, so it’s a difficult one."
The former Manchester United keeper also stated that his former employers made a mistake when they sacked David Moyes after just 11 months in charge.
Moyes was selected by club legend Sir Alex Ferguson to be his successor but struggled in his time in charge and was sacked in 2014. He left the club seventh in the league, 15 points adrift of Arsenal in fourth, but for Schmeichel Moyes' dismissal was one to regret.