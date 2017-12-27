Barcelona join the race to sign Liverpool and Man City target Virgil van Dijk

Bengaluru, December 27: La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
Spanish newspaper Sport claims the Southampton centre-back could be in line for a big-money move to Nou Camp next month.
Barcelona are resigned to losing veteran defender Javier Mascherano, who has his sights set on a Chinese Super League move ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
October 27, 2017
Despite seeing Gerard Pique form a strong partnership with Samuel Umtiti this season, it’s said that Ernesto Valverde wants another established centre-back come in and strengthen his squad.
Van Dijk looks certain to leave St Mary’s either in January or next summer after failing to secure a move to Liverpool six months ago.
He was left out of the Boxing Day squad to face Tottenham at Wembley amid strong interest from Manchester City, even as Jurgen Klopp remains interested in the Dutchman.
As the great Wayne Gretzky said "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take"... Great to be fully fit and back in full training with the ball, I've missed it so much!!! Looking forward to achieving big things.....
A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:34am PDT
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has admitted that he has no idea if Van Dijk is staying or going.
He said: “We know there is a lot of speculation about van Dijk.
“We have to wait and see what will happen. I can’t control this, but we have to think of our games.”
Barcelona have also been linked with Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez, while Colombian ace Yerry Mina is also set to join next summer.
It seemed like it was between Manchester City and Liverpool for the signature of van Dijk, but Barcelona entering the scene will surely change the whole scenario.
However, Liverpool are still favourites to land the Dutchman as the player is believed to be eager to work with Klopp.
Also, he will have lesser competition for a place in the Starting XI at Liverpool compared to Manchester City or Barcelona.