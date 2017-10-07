Arsenal legend hails Manchester United starlet

London, Oct 7: Arsenal legend Martin Keown has hailed Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford following his impressive display for England. The 51-year-old also stated that the young forward needs to play more centrally if he is to reach his full potential.
The teenager was the star performer for the Three Lions as England beat Slovenia 1-0 at Wembley on Thursday night to secure qualification for the World Cup.
The youngster stole the show from a position on the left of attack, a role he’s been playing for Manchester United this season.
While he’s impressed with six goals for club and country this term, Arsenal legend Keown thinks there could be even more to come from the 19-year-old if he plays a more central role.
“I like the way Marcus Rashford runs at people and asks questions of defenders,” Keown told the Daily Mail.
“All the best players — Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, started as wingers at some point and Rashford just needs to go a bit more central and express himself more off the touchline.
“I think he will be a top player, and they don’t stay fixed for too long out wide. Outside left should be his starting position only when it comes to the World Cup.”
Overall England did not fare really well in the game but they did enough to win the game as in-form Spurs striker Harry Kane scored a very late winner that secured the Three Lions a place in the World Cup of 2018.
It means manager Gareth Southgate can now start planning in earnest for Russia but the team looks pretty mediocre to be fair.
Elsewhere in the group, Scotland kept their qualifying hopes alive in dramatic fashion as a late Martin Skrtel own goal gave them victory over 10-man Slovakia at Hampden Park.